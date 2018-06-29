Similac Papi: Funniest Tweets & Memes From Daddy Drizzy’s “Scorpion” Release Night

Drake fans tonight soon as they hear the first "yeah" #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/3a047gXgZX — 👑💎Chris (@Oghoanina) June 28, 2018

Hilarious Tweets & Memes From “Scorpion” Release Night

After some very dark days and slander-filled nights (courtesy of Pusha Teaaa), Daddy Drizzy returned with his highly anticipated double album “Scorpion” in another trophy-worthy moment for Hip-Hop’s favorite that delved into his “secret” son saga, conjured up Michael Jackson, Static Major AND the ghost of Aaliyah and sparked hilarious meme waves across the whole entire internet.

Drake got Flex Alexander on Don’t Matter to Me pic.twitter.com/lZoN4541A0 — . (@Wallabeees) June 29, 2018

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from Daddy Drizzy’s “Scorpion” release night.