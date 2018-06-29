King Of Papi: Drake Has An Unreleased Michael Jackson Track On His New Double Disk

We’re guessing this calls for another borderline creepy tattoo…

Drake Collaborates With Michael Jackson On New Album

Drake’s album hasn’t even been out for a full hour yet, and already the rapper’s latest effort has made quite an impression on fans who hit the streams at 12am SHARP.

Perhaps one of the most shocking developments from Drizzy’s latest release is the fact that he managed to swing a feature from beyond the grave from none other than Michael Jackson.

What if Drake’s Michael Jackson feature is a loop from Billie Jean of Mike repeating “the Kid is not my son.” pic.twitter.com/WlqUbVF3HP — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 29, 2018

Hilarious…however, the song, titled “Don’t Matter to Me,” is actually a previously unreleased song from the late King of Pop. Drake clearly went all out to make sure that the sour taste of him getting pummeled by Pusha got washed away…

Pusha T gonna have to get Prince now — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) June 28, 2018

Hit the flip for more reactions to Drake’s posthumous collab with MJ…

Getty/WENN/Twitter