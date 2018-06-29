Proud Papi Preciousness! Drake FINALLY Confirms He Fathered A Lil Drizzy Jr. On New ‘Scorpion’ Album

Looks like Pusha T pressed the fatherhood out of Drake…

Drake Confirms He Fathered A Child On New Album

We told you all about Drake’s Daddy drama saga as it unfolded last year…from his denial and doubt that he fathered a child with former vixen and solo cam chick Sophie “Rosee Divine” Brussaux, to his eventual acceptance of fact and support of his new lil OVO family.

And then Pusha T dropped “The Story of Adidon…” and yeah. You know the rest from there.

Well now, with the release of his double-album “Scorpion,” it seems Drake isn’t all that shy about the fact that he’s a Daddy anymore. In fact, he confirms the open secret of his infant son on multiple tracks on the album. Check out a few bars below:

Emotionless – “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid/ From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/ Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

8 Out Of 10 – “Kiss my son on the forehead and kiss your ass goodbye”

Mob Ties – “I’m not with the Ra-Ra, I am a Da-Da”

March 14 – “Yesterday morning was crazy/ I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe/ That shit is in stone, sealed and signed/ She not my lover like Billy Jean but the kid is mine.”

On that same track, Drake also acknowledges that he only met his son once around Christmas.

I got an empty crib in my empty crib/ I only met you one time, introduced you to St. Nick

I think he must’ve brought you like twenty gifts/

Your mother say you growing so fast that they don’t even really fit/

But you know, I still had to get it for my boy though, you know

WELP. That settles that. Drake is a Daddy and he isn’t being too tight-lipped about it anymore. Hopefully he can find some time to be a little more present though…

Now all that’s left for Drizzy to do is show us the baby! But judging from these lines, we’re guessing that ain’t happening anytime soon. What do you think of Drake’s admission to being a real live Papi?

Prince Williams/ATL Pics/Wire Image