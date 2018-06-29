Drizzy Lost? Here’s What Drake DIDN’T Mention On His Album And Why It Has Twitter Up In Flames
- By Bossip Staff
Drake’s Album Is Missing One Thing
Drake’s Scorpion album dropped at midnight and it answered a few important questions: 1) Drizzy still got it 2) he does have a son and 3) he’s just not gonna say a word about Pusha T is he?
Let’s focus on that last one, because we gotta talk about it. After weeks of speculation, J. Prince promises and truces, it turns out that we are actually not going to get Drake firing off at the man who insulted his mother, his father, his best friend and exposed him for being a dad. Twitter has a lot of thoughts.
Some think that the greatness of the album erases Pusha’s diss. Others are sure that Drake lost by ducking King Push. Peep the reactions and debate.