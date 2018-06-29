Drizzy Lost? Here’s What Drake DIDN’T Mention On His Album And Why It Has Twitter Up In Flames

Drake’s Album Is Missing One Thing

Drake’s Scorpion album dropped at midnight and it answered a few important questions: 1) Drizzy still got it 2) he does have a son and 3) he’s just not gonna say a word about Pusha T is he?

Let’s focus on that last one, because we gotta talk about it. After weeks of speculation, J. Prince promises and truces, it turns out that we are actually not going to get Drake firing off at the man who insulted his mother, his father, his best friend and exposed him for being a dad. Twitter has a lot of thoughts.

listening to Drake rap about how hard he is on his album afta not responding to Pusha T.. pic.twitter.com/MCfK8XWHJC — Lo Glass Logic (@LoGlassLogic) June 29, 2018

Some think that the greatness of the album erases Pusha’s diss. Others are sure that Drake lost by ducking King Push. Peep the reactions and debate.

Pusha T called out Drake for hiding a child and now Drake is Chance the Rappering this Dad thing. I’m sick. — B (@branduhnwalker) June 29, 2018

Me being a Pusha T fan secretly listening to Drake later: pic.twitter.com/3SiRHBaRyp — #WWDH Means (@LionheartCMB) June 29, 2018

Imagine if Pusha T crackhead ass hadn’t spoiled the fact that Drake had a baby before he dropped this album.. — Tribe of Roses Clothing (@KeepingUpWitMia) June 29, 2018

Drake is still dissing Kanye (who didn't say anything but "Drake is the greatest artist alive) instead of responding to Pusha. That is exactly why i don't like drake. he is straight scared. — Kaden🌙🖤 (@4THDIMENSlON) June 29, 2018

Pusha T really had to make drake write March 14 last minute just to make himself look like a good parent. 💀 — Keshaun (@NWCTAMostSavage) June 29, 2018

Pusha T listening to Drake like pic.twitter.com/Nc2lwJJGV9 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) June 29, 2018

Still don’t think Drake would’ve admitted he had a son if Pusha T didn’t expose him. — Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) June 29, 2018

Pusha made this man re-write his album. Boy on every track talmbout "I TAKE CARE OF MY KIDS" — OVOSKYLVRK 🦉🦂🦉 (@chipskylvrk) June 29, 2018

If drake really wanted to, he woulda destroyed pusha . Just my opinion 🤷🏽‍♂️ — KingMali (@KingMali23) June 29, 2018

Pusha T really united a father with his son. Legend. — Bradford William Davis, presented by Camping World (@_BWD_) June 29, 2018

Me Ready To Watch Alllllll The People Who Supported Pusha T Bop To Drake #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/Ux3cQATt4d — realbhadbee® (@LaminbeeIV) June 29, 2018

Drake's response to Pusha T was not entertaining him directly, dropping an iconic Degrassi reunion music video, and then proceeding to drop the most hyped album of the year. Push won the battle. Drake got the war. Perfectly played. — James👨🏾‍💻 (@ScriptsByJames) June 29, 2018