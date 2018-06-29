Bye-Bye Braxtons? ‘Braxton Family Values’ Put On Indefinite Hiatus As The Ladies Demand More Money For Filming

Filming For ‘Braxton Family Values’ Halted Indefinitely

The Braxtons have gone on strike from filming until the network and production company cut them better checks…and filming on their reality show is shut down for the foreseeable future as a result.

According to TMZ the entire family including Tamar and Toni, was scheduled to film a scene last week in Atlanta. But when it came down to it, only Traci bothered to show up to the shoot. WE TV was forced to cancel the shoot and decided to just shut down the shooting schedule altogether.

But why is the family being so uncooperative? Apparently, the Braxton women say that their wardrobe and travel allowances are laughably low, and they believe that their salaries need to be raised to a more “appropriate” number.

Contractually, the fam is locked in through Season 9 of the show, so where this dispute goes from here is anyone’s guess at the moment.

Will you miss The Braxtons in the interim??

Getty/WETV