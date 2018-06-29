Shoo Fly: Twitter Wants No Parts Of Erica Mena Or Her Struggle Singing On #LHHATL Any More

Erica Mena Is Hated

When the season of LHHATL started, we knew that Erica Mena would be a part of it. However, she’s only appeared for a few minutes. And each time she shows up she is getting dragged. First for her terrible attitude and even worse for her horrid singing. This week was no different as she screamed at a child, tried singing again and everything fell apart.

Seriously why is Erica mena here? Can we trade her for Eric Dixon please I beg I beg!!! She is useless #LHHATL — Thekeytoyourhome (@keytoyour_home) June 26, 2018

Twitter wants no parts of her and it’s pretty clear. The dragging was intense and has been. They don’t want her on the show anymore. Yikes. Peep the damage.