Shoo Fly: Twitter Wants No Parts Of Erica Mena Or Her Struggle Singing On #LHHATL Any More

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

Photographer Group / Splash News

Erica Mena Is Hated

When the season of LHHATL started, we knew that Erica Mena would be a part of it. However, she’s only appeared for a few minutes. And each time she shows up she is getting dragged. First for her terrible attitude and even worse for her horrid singing. This week was no different as she screamed at a child, tried singing again and everything fell apart.

Twitter wants no parts of her and it’s pretty clear. The dragging was intense and has been. They don’t want her on the show anymore. Yikes. Peep the damage.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Editors Picks, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus