Shoo Fly: Twitter Wants No Parts Of Erica Mena Or Her Struggle Singing On #LHHATL Any More
- By Bossip Staff
Erica Mena Is Hated
When the season of LHHATL started, we knew that Erica Mena would be a part of it. However, she’s only appeared for a few minutes. And each time she shows up she is getting dragged. First for her terrible attitude and even worse for her horrid singing. This week was no different as she screamed at a child, tried singing again and everything fell apart.
Twitter wants no parts of her and it’s pretty clear. The dragging was intense and has been. They don’t want her on the show anymore. Yikes. Peep the damage.