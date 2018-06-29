Who Is This Person? Hazel-E Looks Like A Sex Doll In The Face Now! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
First off, Hazel-E dropped this music video above “Hasta La Vista” earlier this month. Obviously, her new video is not the reason you clicked this post and she’s wearing a mask in the clip above. Anyways, Hazel posted some new pics yesterday and she looks extremely different in the face.

Supple like honey suckle 🍯

