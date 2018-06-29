The End Of An Era: ‘Desus & Mero’ Take A Trip Down Memory Lane For Their Final Episode [Video]

Desus & Mero Remember The Highlights From Their Show

Thursday, June 28th marked the final episode of Viceland’s Desus & Mero. The series finale comes only two weeks after the news that the Bronx duo got a deal with showtime for a new series in 2019, causing them to leave their gig from the last 2 year behind.

In this final episode, Desus and Mero take a stroll down memory lane through their favorite moments from their hundreds of episodes. They talk about having Cardi B on the show early, the beef with DJ Envy, and more.

Peep the hilarious but sad recap of the number on show in late night below.