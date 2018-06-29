Feeling This Hairstyle? SZA Removes Her Weave, Lets Her Natural Hair Breathe

SZA Shows Off Her Natural Hair

TDE singer SZA is known to rock long, bouncy locks and now the singer is trying something different. SZA undid her tracks (we assume) and is letting her natural hair breathe, coloring it copper red. She’s also down to one freckle in the photo.

Do you recognize her in this selfie she posted?

Previously, the singer took home “best new artist” at the BET Awards and gave folks encouraging advice in her speech.

“Follow your passion, ignore everyone”. You can peep her whole speech here.

The level of joy is contagious in @SZA's acceptance speech for Best New Artist at the #BETAwards. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/2YSJukFT4h — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 25, 2018

Which look do YOU think the singer rocks best?