She Freaked It: Joyfully Preggo Joie Chavis Says “I’m Good Luv” — But Did Brittni Mealy Send THIS Shot At Her Dirty Sprite Seed?

Joie Chavis And Brittni Mealy Send Shots At Each Other?

Recently we told you that Future may have knocked up Joie Chavis, and then resumed his on and off again relationship with his baby mama Brittni Mealy. Folks were up in Joie’s comments instigating the situation and she actually responded on insta-stories.

Joie claims she’s GOOD LUV and that she’s taking the high road –we guess that mean she’s fine being a single mother to her Future seed. She also takes shots at someone who apparently wears a wig…

Despite the fact that I’ve been terribly sick this pregnancy, overall I’m happy, healthy, getting my energy back and I really appreciate the outpour of love and support from those who have reached out to me. On another note, what in the GHETTO. Lol please keep the negative energy off my page and keep those clown in their circus. I’m going to continue to keep the high road and fly high. High enough to sh-t on a wig or two. Ha just kidding you guys. Be blessed. …and please don’t pity me. I’m good luv, enjoy.

Brittni Mealy had something to say on her own instastory immediately after Joie’s PSA went up. And it seems like she’s sending a direct reply…