ScorpionSZN: Did Drake Finally Confess To Homeboy Humpin’ Bella Hadid On His New Album?

Drake Confesses To Hooking Up With Bella Hadid On “Scorpion”?

Remember those rumors that Drake shadily made The Weekend an eskimo brother by hooking up with his ex Bella Hadid back in October?

Well on Drizzy’s new project Scorpion there’s speculation that he confessed to hooking up with the model and mentioned it on more than one song.

On “Sandra’s Rose” people are noticing a line referencing Mohammed Hadid a.k.a. Bella Hadid’s dad…

“My house is full of supermodels just like Mohammed Hadid.”

and on “Finesse” there’s lines about someone with nice eyes (that he wanted his son Adonis to have) attending fashion week with her sister because that’s “more her thang than his.” Bella Hadid also has an equally famous sister, Gigi Hadid, that he could have been referencing.

“I want my baby to have your eyes, I’m going against my own advice / Should I do New York? I can’t decide / Fashion week is more your thing than mine.” [….] “You stay on my mind / You and your sister too hot to handle.”

💛 A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jun 28, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

Clearly, these lines aren’t concrete proof, but it suuuuuure does sound like Drizzy had the supermodel in mind.

Sorry Weekend!