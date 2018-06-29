Another One: Jordan Peele’s Comedy Sci-Fi Series Picked Up For 6 Episodes By YouTube Premium

Jordan Peele’s New Series Picked Up By Youtube

Jordan Peele just keeps on coming up with more content, and it’s got all of us (impatiently) waiting to see the results.

YouTube just ordered a six-episode run of the comedic sci-fi anthology series Weird City, which comes from co-creators Jordan Peele and Key & Peele writer Charlie Sanders. Each episode of the show will feature an exploration into an issue pertaining to present day life, to be told through the lens of comedy and sci-fi. Weird City is set to make its debut on YouTube Premium sometime next year.

“Writer/creator Charlie Sanders and I collaborated on some ‘Key & Peele’ sketches that took on everything from the ‘Black Republicans’ to ‘Continental Breakfasts’ to Family Matters” Peele told the people at Variety. “Now, with YouTube, we present a series of comedy-driven twisted-ass science fiction stories that take place in a world close to ours but just a little bit off.”

Of course after following the insane success of the 2017 thriller Get Out, Peele and his production company Monkeypaw Productions have been able to develop a number of new and innovative projects. Some of those include an upcoming Lorena Bobbitt documentary and The Hunt, a drama series recently picked up by Amazon that centers around a Nazi-hunting group called The Hunters.

Earlier this month, Amazon Studios signed Peele to a first-look TV deal, which allows for the company to get first dibs at literally any project backed by Monkeypaw Productions. In December of last year, The Twilight Zone reboot, which has been partially backed by Peele, was greenlit and will air on CBS All Access.

Looks like we’re going to be seeings a lot of Jordan Peele–or at least a lot of his work–in the near future.