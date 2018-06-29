If You Care: Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Are Still Swirling Strong Despite Rumored Break Up

It’s no secret that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been swirling it up for quite some time, but this week Radar Online reported that the pair had split after Katie Holmes found she couldn’t get over her trust issues.

A source claims that Jamie is the one who’s insisted on maintaining the “we’re just friends” facade, and that it finally became “humiliating” for Katie. “She had hoped that she and Jamie’s now-infamous walk on the beach would be the first of many public outings,” says the source, “but he still wanted to keep things hidden and status quo — even as he’s seen out with other women.”

Jamie’s been reluctant to let go of other single behaviors — including some recent bar-hopping in L.A. and New York, alongside an entourage of rappers and models. “It rubbed Katie the wrong way,” the source told Radar exclusively. “It was hard for her not to feel jealous and worry about cheating, especially since Jamie’s a major flirt.”

The source claims that in trying to nip Jamie’s antics in the bud — and to ensure a stable future for her and Suri — Katie even went so far as to draw up a prenup with a no-cheating clause. “Jamie balked at the idea of signing,” claims the source, “because he realized that being unfaithful could be costly.” Adds the source, “Katie noticed a total lack of respect in Jamie’s behavior. She knew it wasn’t healthy for her or Suri, and she has to protect them both.”

The breakup itself involved “no drama, no screaming fits or anger — just sadness when Katie called up Jamie to tell him she couldn’t do this anymore. He heard her out and said he was sorry.” Saying goodbye to Jamie — not to mention the wedding and future plans she’d been making — “was heartbreaking,” adds the source. “But in the end, she felt like she had no choice.”