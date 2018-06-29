Who Looked More Bangin At The “Power” Premiere?

- By Bossip Staff
World Premiere of Power Pictured: La La Anthony

La La Anthony, Lela Loren And Naturi Naughton Show Out At Power Season 5 World Premiere

The stars of “Power” stepped out for the show’s Season 5 World Premiere Thursday and boy were the leading ladies looking good. We don’t think we’ve ever seen La La Anthony lookin’ more like money, are you feelin’ her green getup?

World Premiere of Power Lela Loren

Lela Loren also went colorful for the carpet in this hot pink number. Spicy riiiiight?

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Actor Naturi Naughton poses for a picture during the "Power" Season 5 premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018 in New York City.

And Naturi Naughton stepped out in a black and metallic fringed number… So Who Looked More Bangin’ y’all?

Hit the flip to see the men of the show

World Premiere of Power Curtis''50 Cent'' Jackson,Omari Hardwick

Fif and Omari looked very handsome

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Larenz Tate attends the "POWER" Season 5 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018 in New York City.

Larenz Tate hasn’t aged since ‘Love Jones’

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Michael Rainey Jr. attends the "POWER" Season 5 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018 in New York City.

Tariq byke!

Omari Hardwick Wife attends the "POWER" Season 5 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018 in New York City.

Omari’s wife joined him on the carpet

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Brandon Marshall and Michi Nogami attend the "POWER" Season 5 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018 in New York City.

And Brandon Marshall and Michi Nogami came through

