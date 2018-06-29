Who Looked More Bangin At The “Power” Premiere?

La La Anthony, Lela Loren And Naturi Naughton Show Out At Power Season 5 World Premiere

The stars of “Power” stepped out for the show’s Season 5 World Premiere Thursday and boy were the leading ladies looking good. We don’t think we’ve ever seen La La Anthony lookin’ more like money, are you feelin’ her green getup?

Lela Loren also went colorful for the carpet in this hot pink number. Spicy riiiiight?

And Naturi Naughton stepped out in a black and metallic fringed number… So Who Looked More Bangin’ y’all?

Hit the flip to see the men of the show