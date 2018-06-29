Get Your Life Together: Russell Simmons Hit With New Rape Accusation From Former Def Jam Assistant

Russell Simmons Accused Once More Of Raping An Employee

Russell Simmons has now been accused of sexual misconduct by 17 different women.

A former Def Jam assistant–who is now an author and domestic violence awareness activist–has just recently come forward, saying Simmons raped her during her sleep in 1994, according to an article by The Hollywood Reporter on June 28.

Sil Lai Abrams says she met Simmons in 1989 while working as a hostess at a nightclub in New York, and the two later began an intermittent consensual sexual relationship. After working as an executive assistant at Def Jam Recordings in 1992, Abrams briefly moved to Florida with her infant son, later moving back to New York in 1994. That year, Abrams made plans to reunite with Simmons and spend the day together. The then 24-year-old says she told the Def Jam co-founder that she was seeing someone else, and that the physical aspect of their relationship was over–the record exec allegedly told her he would respect that.

The two visited a few different parties that night and Abrams drank heavily, she says, while Simmons only drank sparkling water. At about 3 a.m., she asked Simmons to order her a ride home, but he instead took her to his penthouse. Abrams passed out fully clothed on a bed, and while drifting in and out of sleep, she says that Simmons approached, naked except for a condom, flipped her onto her stomach, pulled down her shorts and raped her, against repeated protests. According to her account, he then told Abrams to spend the rest of the night back at her friend’s place, where she woke up the next morning.

Abrams attempted suicide the following morning and checked into the Bellevue Hospital emergency room with the help of her host’s then-husband Emmanuel, whom she confided in about the rape. While at the hospital, Emmanuel says he called Simmons to ask for help with medical fees. After informing him that the hospital visit cost thousands of dollars, Simmons reportedly responded, “That’s a lot of money for one night,” according to Emmanuel.

Abrams was then moved to a St. Vincent’s psychiatric ward, where she received visits from two friends, both of whom she also told about the rape, they informed The Hollywood Reporter. She still has a 1994 receipt from the hospital totaling $3,463.

Simmons apologized to Abrams for the incident a few years later in 1998, she says. They saw each other at Moomba nightclub in New York, where Simmons was allegedly hanging out with Donald Trump. Simmons approached her outside the women’s restroom and said, “I’m sorry about what I did. I’m a different person now,” according to Abrams

Simmons summarily denied the allegations. He is being represented by attorney Patricia Glaser.