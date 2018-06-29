Co-Parenting Pettiness: Matt Barnes Blasts Gloria Govan After He Wins Their Latest Legal Battle

WELP…

Matt Barnes Says He Beat Out Gloria Govan In Court

Perpetually petty beige rager Matt Barnes recently celebrated a court victory for the world to see. As previously reported Matt and his ex Gloria Govan have been battling it out over a number of things; allegations that Matt violated their custody agreement, allegations that Gloria hid some of her assets and income, domestic abuse allegations and allegations that Gloria fraudulently used his social security number to buy her parents a nightclub.

Now Matt’s telling the world that he was victorious in court against Gloria and was found “not guilty”—of what? We’re not so sure. But Matt was so ecstatic about what went down that he even sent out a message to Gilbert Arenas who won his case against Gloria’s sister Laura Govan and called them “money hungry.”

“Gil where we going to party man? Fuck these two money hungry ** sisters,” said Matt. “This bullsh*t been going on for damn near four years. It all caught up today.”

He also warned young athletes and entertainers not to follow in his footsteps and get prenups.



Petty, petty, petty.

Do YOU think Gloria will respond???