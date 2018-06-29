Tell It! Capital Gazette Survivor S#!ts On “Praying” Donald Trump, “I Couldn’t Give A F*** About Them” [Video]

Image via Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Capital Gazette Shooting Survivor Responds To Trump’s “Prayers”

In the wake of yet another mass shooting, people are traumatized, scared and angry. Especially when the government is kowtowing to NRA lobbyists who have a malevolent desire for more guns.

Each time a group of people dies, a chorus of empty suits offer “thoughts and prayers” to the victims. Apparently they are under the belief that “thoughts and prayers” adequately protect men, women and children from bullets.

One survivor from yesterday’s shooting, Selene San Felice, ain’t here for it. At all. She made that clear while speaking to Anderson Cooper last night.

Preach.