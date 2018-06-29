Get The Strap: 50 Cent Laughs Off His Terry Crews Sexual Assault Mocking—But What Does Terry Think?

- By Bossip Staff
Bauer-Griffin/GC Imagesev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

SMFH!!!

50 Cent Responds To Criticism Over Terry Crews Jokes

50 Cent is laughing off criticism over his latest bit of cruel jokes.

If you follow 50 on IG then you’ve no doubt seen him pettily posting about Terry Crews’ sexual assault allegations that Fif and Russell Simmons (whose STILL getting hit with sexual assault allegations) apparently found funny.

#terrycrews responds to #50cent (swipe) (Video @tmz_tv)

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

But while recently walking the red carpet in NYC, 50 backpedaled and said his posts about Terry were all just a joke.

“When you put lol behind any statement it means you’re laughing out loud so it means it’s a joke,” said Fif.

#50Cent says his #TerryCrews posts were just jokes.

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on

Someone’s sounding “guilty as f***”, the Terry Crews posts have mysteriously gone missing from 50’s page.

He also added on Twitter that his publicist told him to “play dead” around journalists.

As for Terry, he wrote a lengthy tweet clapping back at critics like Fif who think he did nothing as he was assaulted by Adam Venit.

He also testified before Congress about his assault this week.

What do YOU think about 50 speaking on his Terry Crews comments???

