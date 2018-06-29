Get The Strap: 50 Cent Laughs Off His Terry Crews Sexual Assault Mocking—But What Does Terry Think?

SMFH!!!

50 Cent Responds To Criticism Over Terry Crews Jokes

50 Cent is laughing off criticism over his latest bit of cruel jokes.

If you follow 50 on IG then you’ve no doubt seen him pettily posting about Terry Crews’ sexual assault allegations that Fif and Russell Simmons (whose STILL getting hit with sexual assault allegations) apparently found funny.

But while recently walking the red carpet in NYC, 50 backpedaled and said his posts about Terry were all just a joke.

“When you put lol behind any statement it means you’re laughing out loud so it means it’s a joke,” said Fif.

Someone’s sounding “guilty as f***”, the Terry Crews posts have mysteriously gone missing from 50’s page.

He also added on Twitter that his publicist told him to “play dead” around journalists.

This is me recovering from having my sense of humor removed this morning. People are so sensitive, my doctor said l will be fine in six weeks, but my publicist said if you see any journalist play DEAD. 😒get the strap pic.twitter.com/yOTngui8ra — 50cent (@50cent) June 27, 2018

As for Terry, he wrote a lengthy tweet clapping back at critics like Fif who think he did nothing as he was assaulted by Adam Venit.

Why didn’t you say something? I did. Why didn’t you push him off? I did. Why didn’t you cuss him out? I did. Why didn’t you tell the police? I did. Why didn’t you press charges? I did. Why did you just let it happen? I didn’t. Why didn’t you beat him up? (Sigh) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) June 29, 2018

He also testified before Congress about his assault this week.

