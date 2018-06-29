SMFH: Maxine Waters Cancels Texas And Alabama Appearances After Receiving ‘Very Serious’ Death Threat

At least one of Cheeto’s dusty deplorables is BIG mad a Maxine Waters and threatening her life. The Congresswoman released a statement today confirming that she’s received at least one credible death threat and an outpouring of hate mail after Cheeto In Chief tweeted a response to her calls for people to confront Trump cabinet members.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled this weekend,” Waters said in the statement to CNN.

“This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm,” the statement added.

The news comes after a NY fire chief was investigated for a racist post attacking Auntie Maxine. “Maxine gives the word n**** a bad name,” wrote East Syracuse Fire Chief Jim Brewster.