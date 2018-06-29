Preciousness: Tia Mowry Reveals Newborn Daughter Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

Tia Mowry Shows Off Baby Cairo

Tia Mowry gave viewers of her Facebook show “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix” a sweet surprise today. He newborn baby girl made her first public appearance.

Tia goes on to explain the meaning behind Cairo’s name on the episode.

“Cairo basically means “‘victorious”. My husband was in the air flying and he always feels to his mother in the air. He wanted the baby’a name to have those letters (a-i-r). Tiahna has “Tia” in there, Tiahna means “follower of Christ”.

Sooooo cute! Tia who had a cesarian section, says Corey was outside balling as he waited to meet their daughter. Meet Cairo Tiahna Hardrict:

Aren’t they cute? Cree actually turned 7 this week and his mom reminisced a little about her post-partum body.

I remember after giving birth to Cree, my belly didn’t all of a sudden go flat. I did have a C-Section, (as well as with my second pregnancy) and I thought something was wrong with me. I had seen in magazines the many women on the beach a few weeks #postpartum in a two piece. To be honest, it had to take time for me to embrace my new body. With this second pregnancy, I now have embraced that fact that I’ve housed a human being. A miracle. A life. If it takes a while for me to get back to my normal self, than so be it. This.Is.Me. And I love me.

Congratulations Tia!