Happy Pride! Tessa Thompson Confirms She’s Been Piloting Janelle Monae’s Pynk Parts Into Euphoria

Janelle Monae And Tessa Thompson’s Celesbian Love Has Been Confirmed

Many have speculated about actress Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae being a couple and now it’s been confirmed.

In a recent interview with Net-A-Porter, Thompson officially came out, confirming that she and Janelle are in love.

“We love each other deeply, we’re so close. We vibrate on the same frequency,” Thompson said of Monae. “If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.”

Tessa notes the reservations they had about going public. She says she and Janelle are private people but recognize they have a platform and influence.

“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” says Thompson. “I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.” She pauses in her dissection of a chunk of avocado toast, and puts down her knife and fork. “That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones,” she continues. “But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”

Sounds like they don’t want to be gawked at and followed by paparazzi during every outing. We respect that. Congratulations to them.