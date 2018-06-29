A Lil Positivity: CC Sabathia’s Celebrity Softball Game Raises $1 Million For Charity

Celebrity Softball Game Raises $1 Million For Charity

Yankees fans and celebrities alike rallied together for CC Sabathia on Thursday night, using their star power to raise $1M for the pitcher’s charity organization, PitCChIn.

Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Desus & Mero, Victor Cruz, Action Bronson, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Leslie Jones played with and against one another in a softball game at Yankees Stadium.

Meek Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina was also in the building, and was getting the VIP treatment all night, posing for pics with everyone, including Giancarlo Stanton. He was also named co-MVP of the game!

Of course, this game was held at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, so there was a moment of silence to honor Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz — the teenager who was stabbed to death by gang members earlier this month in the same borough.

CC’s charity, PitCCh In, focuses on helping underprivileged kids in inner city communities.