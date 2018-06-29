Some Beautiful Black Lovin’: Tank And His Bangin’ Bride To Be Zena Foster Share Sweet Shots From Their Engagement Photoshoot
Tank And Zena Foster Share Their Engagement Photos
Durrell “Tank” Babbs is ready to say his “I Do’s” very soon with longtime girlfriend Zena Foster, who became his fianceé early last year.
After showing up to the BET Awards in matching getups, the couple took to Instagram to share their gorgeous engagement pictures.
We definitely believe love is always worthy of being celebrated
These two have had a long journey to the altar and we certainly wish them happiness.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
Happy Fathers Day to the best DAD in the world!!! We are so blessed to have you. The way these 2 look up to you and think you’re so much cooler than me makes my heart smile 😊 Thanks for always bringing laughter into their lives. Thanks for showing them what being a present father really is. Thanks for working so hard that they want for nothing. You are our real Super Hero in this world and we appreciate you today and every day 💙💤 @therealtank
Tank and Zena have two beautiful kids, Zoey and Zion (Tank also has two daughters and a son from previous relationships).
ZOEY X ZION XIIIK MAGIC DANCE PARTY was allllll the way lit 🔥 thank you to everyone who showed up and showed us love on their special day. Everyone tagged in this pic was a huge part in making this all happen and I just want to say a super huge thank you to each and every one of you ❤️ 📷: @matchsticktj