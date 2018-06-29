Some Beautiful Black Lovin’: Tank And His Bangin’ Bride To Be Zena Foster Share Sweet Shots From Their Engagement Photoshoot

- By Bossip Staff
Durrell "Tank" Babbs

Tank And Zena Foster Share Their Engagement Photos

Durrell “Tank” Babbs is ready to say his “I Do’s” very soon with longtime girlfriend Zena Foster, who became his fianceé early last year.

After showing up to the BET Awards in matching getups, the couple took to Instagram to share their gorgeous engagement pictures.

Do you think it’s cute to coordinate with your significant other?

Hit the flip for the phenomenal photos

We definitely believe love is always worthy of being celebrated

These two have had a long journey to the altar and we certainly wish them happiness.

BEST FRIENDS

A post shared by Zena Foster (@zenafoster) on

    Happy Easter 🙏🏽

    A post shared by Zena Foster (@zenafoster) on

    🖤 #MCM 🖤

    A post shared by Zena Foster (@zenafoster) on

    💤 Zaddy 💤

    A post shared by Zena Foster (@zenafoster) on

    ⚡️#MCM 😍 #SAVAGE⚡️

    A post shared by Zena Foster (@zenafoster) on

    #MCM errrryday

    A post shared by Zena Foster (@zenafoster) on

    😍

    A post shared by Zena Foster (@zenafoster) on

