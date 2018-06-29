Keep It A Stack…2000 Of Them: Lee Daniels Tastes Humble Pie And Vows To Pay Dame Dash His Money
Image via Kevin Tachman/Getty Images/Eugene Gologursky/WireImage
Lee Daniels Agrees To Pay Dame Dash The Money He Owes
Earlier this week we all believed we were in a time machine when footage hit the net of Dame Dash putting a full court press on producer Lee Daniels. Lee has owed Dame upwards of $2 million for well over a decade now and Dame wants his guap.
I don’t know why I have to go through this just to get the money I gave you bro @theoriginalbigdaddy or at least explain why your just not paying me…your a #culturevulture @culturevultures_book …thank you @tmz_tv @tmzlive @vanlathan for the platform #staytuned whoever works with Lee please ask him about this don’t just look the other way…you make money off the same culture you steal from and we from the same place
Today, Lee appeared on TMZ Live to make a public admission of guilt and a vow to repay Damon every red cent.
We’re good bro…appreciate the honesty…time to move forward let’s forget the bubble gum shit and get the money… #staytuned @culturevultures_book available now thank everybody for all there support #honorablepeoplesticktogether @tmz_tv @deadline @foxnews @pagesix @vanlathan @vanityfair @voguemagazine @wsj @wwd @theshaderoom @worldstar
We respect the fact that Dame didn’t want to drag Lee back to court and make another Black man look bad, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do to make sure people respect you.
Glad this ended civilly AND we got some great jokes out of it.