Keep It A Stack…2000 Of Them: Lee Daniels Tastes Humble Pie And Vows To Pay Dame Dash His Money

Image via Kevin Tachman/Getty Images/Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

Lee Daniels Agrees To Pay Dame Dash The Money He Owes

Earlier this week we all believed we were in a time machine when footage hit the net of Dame Dash putting a full court press on producer Lee Daniels. Lee has owed Dame upwards of $2 million for well over a decade now and Dame wants his guap.

Today, Lee appeared on TMZ Live to make a public admission of guilt and a vow to repay Damon every red cent.

We respect the fact that Dame didn’t want to drag Lee back to court and make another Black man look bad, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do to make sure people respect you.

Glad this ended civilly AND we got some great jokes out of it.