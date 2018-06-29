Jermaine Dupri Drops New Compilation Album For So So Def’s 25th Anniversary

Jermaine Dupri Drops A New Compilation Album

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of So So Def Recordings, Jermaine Dupri has dropped a compilation album, Jermaine Dupri Presents… So So Def 25.

A trip down memory lane through the label’s historic 25 years, the project opens up with their very first hit single, Kris Kross’ 1993 song “Jump.” Famous So So Def artists like Da Brat and Bow Wow also appear on the project, while JD makes sure to add some high-profile collaborations such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s feature on “Da B Side” and Kanye West on the “Let’s Get Married (Reception Remix).”

Released via Columbia Records, it was announced earlier this year that Legacy Recordings would also be releasing 12″ vinyls of select So So Def records, along with additional digital content to celebrate the anniversary.

Check out the tracklist for the project below and listen to the compilation project below.

Jermaine Dupri Presents… So So Def 25 Tracklist