The Casey Crew Takes Florida: DJ Envy Brings His Minis To See Mickey And Minnie
DJ Envy Takes A Florida Family Vacation
We’ve come to really enjoy DJ Envy’s family vacations. This time around Envy brought the squad to Florida courtesy Experience Kissimmee.
The fam enjoyed all the local parks… and perks.
Hit the flip to see the Casey Crew back at it again with their matching vacay fun.
Envy’s daughter London was celebrating a birthday
Envy’s youngest daughters London and Brooklyn got Cinderella makeovers
And now… The big reveal! 👀 💕👑🎀 Now that I’m all ready, we are off to Magic Kingdom 🏰 to have dinner with #Cinderella 👗 and the other princesses in her castle at the royal table… 💫✨ #London #Londychoo #TheBabiesBirthdayVacay 🎂🎂 #BipiddyBopiddyBoutique 💅🏼 #DisneyWorld #TheCaseyCrew 💗 @experiencekissimmee ☀️
You have NO IDEA how long it took us to get Brookie to sit in this chair! 😩🚫💺 Ever since the first Disney character ran up on her…, she won’t let anyone “Disney” come near her! They have about 6 feet before she looses her mind. As you can see, London ran over to comfort her and to make sure that she knew that the hairdresser wouldn’t eat her 🚫😋 #myoporbaby #princess #shmincess 🙄 #nottoday #yallcanhavethat #BippityBoppityBoutique #TheBabiesBirthdayVacay 🎈🎈 #DisneyWorld 🏰 #TheCaseyCrew 💗 @experiencekissimmee ☀️
Can you tell which one of them enjoyed it more?
Now let’s go find some gators!!! 🐊🐊🐊 We are taking an airboat through the Everglades to see some alligators up close and personal! 😳 I’ve always wanted to ride on an airboat ever since Special Ed’s “Think About It” video (You’d have to be an 80’s baby to know what I’m talking about 🤗) Then we are going into the gator and wildlife park to hang out with some other cool animals… Oh, and after the first gator… Brooklyn wasn’t messing with anyone 💨, so don’t expect to see her in any of these pics 😩😂😱 (andddd, she spilled chocolate milk on my yellow shirt so pink, it is!) Thank you @wildfloridairboats In partnership with @experiencekissimmee ☀️
Gia had some one on one time with a sloth
WCW…. @gia_casey.. Thank You baby for taking care of us and handling this vacation… From the packing, to the outfits, to the food and taking care of the babies… All I had to do was show up… You and @experiencekissimmee put on a hell of a vacation… Love You… ♥️ #butwhosdudetho #homielookslikeasloth #illfighthimoveryou #helooksslow #imightloosetho @wildfloridairboats
Universal Studios!!! 🌎🌎🌎 The game plan is to hit up every major ride in this park… We opened it up and plan to close it… Let’s see how these kids hold up!!! 💪🏽💗Clearly, they have no intentions of walking, so they should be good… 😄 And I want so say Hi 👋🏽 to Michelle… We saw her this morning in the park and we stopped to take a picture with her. She is going back to Afghanistan soon and we want to thank her for her service!!! Xoxo 💋 You are the sweetest and made my morning! 😘 Thank you to @universalorlando 🎢🎠and @experiencekissimmee ☀️
So the kids held up like true champs! 🏆We rode all of the “best” rides, most of them twice… sweat was pouring off of us and cold drinks only stayed that way for five minutes in this hot Florida sun ☀️, but we had an incredible time!!! Jaxson went to La La Land ☁️☁️, woke up, rode Shrek and went right back… 💤 #jaxyyouwannagoonanotherride 🎢 #yes 😴😴😴 #yeahright #juslikehisdaddy #londonissoscary 👻 #TheCaseyCrew 💗 @universalorlando in partnership with @experiencekissimmee