For The Non-Believers: Kenya Moore Live Streams An Ultrasound For Her Tummy Full Of Twirl

Kenya Moore Live Streams An Ultrasound

Kenya Moore is once again shutting down rumors that she’s faking her pregnancy. The RHOA star who’s expecting a twirl tot this fall with her hubby Marc Daly took her followers with her to an ultrasound via a live stream.

Aunt Lori, the mother figure in her life was also by her side as she checked on her baby’s health.



Kenya also posted a picture of her bump in a photo with her “sister” Kandi Burruss and sparked rumors she’s expecting a boy. “Baby Daly can’t wait to meet his auntie,” said Kenya.