Blaccented Triple-OG Prince Jackson Talks REAL Gangsta About People Slandering Paw-Paw Joe Jackson [Video]

Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Defends Joe Jackson

Prince Jackson loved his grandpa Joe very, very much. Evidence of his devotion seeps through his latest Instagram video where MJ’s son clapped back *HARD* at folks who label the recently deceased Joe Jackson as a child abuser or worse…

We get that he’s grieving, but wtf is up with that accent?! “Fasho”?? Smh.

R.I.P. Joe Jackson.