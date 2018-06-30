Exclusive: Ja Rule Suing Maid Who Won $75K Judgment From Rapper Over Slip & Fall; Claims Woman Is A Scammer

Ja Rule & Wife Said Housekeeper’s Personal Injury Suit Is Fugazy

Ja Rule is blasting a $75K judgment from his one time housekeeper’s personal injury lawsuit against him as nothing more than a plot to scam him out of his hard earned cash.

Josselyn Berniz sued Ja Rule – whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, and his wife, Aisha – alleging that she tripped and fell on a patch of ice outside the couple’s mansion after she’d been hired to clean the place up in preparation to shoot reality show “Follow The Rules” back in 2015.

Ja recently filed court documents accusing Josselyn Berniz of concocting the lawsuit as a means of extorting money from the artist, whose hits include “Put It On Me,” “Between Me & You” and “Always On Time.”

The housekeeper said the slip and fall left her “permanently injured,” and suffering “great pain and anguish” and her husband testified that she was no longer to perform her wifely duties, according to court documents, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Ja Rule never responded to the initial suit, so a judge later awarded Berniz $75,000. Ja Rule later argued that he never was served with the suit and a judge overturned the judgment last year.

But Ja Rule has now countersued Berniz and her husband for fraud and civil conspiracy, claiming she never notified him or his wife of her alleged injury, and even continued working for them and others with no issues. Ja said he witnessed her unloading a car after the alleged injury, his court documents state.

Ja said that Endemol USA Holdings, which produced the show, was responsible for any damages because it contracted the snow removal at the property and hired Berniz. He also questioned why if the woman was so hurt, she returned to work and even lifted heavy equipment.

Ja Rule now wants his day in court against Berniz, who had not responded as of press time to 50 Cent’s nemesis’ allegations.