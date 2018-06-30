Exclusive: Feds Ask Judge To Force Juelz Santana To Get Mental Health Treatment

Fears Are Growing For Juelz Santana’s Mental State Following Gun Arrest At Airport

The federal court officer charged with supervising Juelz Santana as he battles charges stemming from his airport gun bust has expressed concerns for his mental health.

In a report from this week on the rapper’s conduct on house arrest, federal pretrial services officer Jennifer Powers said she believes the troubled rapper needs a mental health evaluation and treatment immediately. The officer didn’t say in her report what sparked her worries, but the judge apparently took it so seriously that he OK’d the request the same day.

The officer’s report raises fears that the troubled rapper’s mental state may be unraveling as he prepares to spend his third month under house arrest at his mother’s house.

Back in March, TSA agents said they found a loaded gun and opiates as they screened his carry on luggage as he waited to board a flight to a club appearance in California. He’s been charged with two felonies and faces up to 20 years in prison if the case heads to trial.

Although he has remained on house arrest, a judge ruled that he could perform in this summer’s Dip Set Reunion Tour. But Juelz backed out at the very last minute, telling fans on social media that the “bag wasn’t right.”