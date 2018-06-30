Gotta Be Quicker Than That: Man Thrown Right Back In Jail For Not Being Able To Afford Cab Ride Home After Being Released

Florida Man Thrown Right Back In Jail After Release Because He Couldn’t Come Up With Cab Fare

Charles Folk, 40, was sent back to prison just a few hours after he had been released because he couldn’t come up with the money to pay the cab driver who had driven him home from prison.

After he was released from the Brevard County Jail Complex this week, he hailed a taxi and asked the driver to take him to his home, which was located 30 miles away from the prison. Folk was apparently counting on his family to the money to pay for the ride, which came out to be $70. However, when he pulled up he found that no one in his house had enough cash on hand to cover the fare.

The driver apparently called the police, who came to arrest and take him back to jail. He now faces a petty theft charge and is being held on $2,000 bail.