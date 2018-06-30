Champagne Papi Clapback: Drake Sautés Sophia Body After She Tried To Slam Him For Swagger Jackin’ Flows On “Scorpion”

Sophia Body Slams The 6 God For Swagger Jacking

Vixen Sophia Body and Drake exchanged sassy shots after the model took to Instagram to “expose” the 6 God for stealing flows. She believes her fellow Toronto native jacked Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s flow on his new song “Mob Ties” from his new Scorpion album and she posted an Instagram story wanting Drake to address it.

Aubrey apparently hit her in the DM’s calling her a “bitter f***ing weirdo,” and adding that she’s “begging and reaching as usual.”