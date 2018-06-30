Hip Hop Gets Animated: Vince Staples, DRAM Could Be Starring In Upcoming Adult Swim Cartoon

Vince Staples Might Have Something With Adult Swim On The Way

It looks like Vince Staples and DRAM could both soon be crossing over into the world of TV. ] On June 26, The Boondocks producer Carl Jones posted an photo of the Long Beach native, DRAM, and several other creators on Instagram, not-so-subtly hinting that a new Adult Swim show is coming sometime in the future.

The post includes images of Staples, DRAM, writer/media personality Giana Lawrence, actress Quinta Brunson and writer Judnick Maynard. The caption reads: “New T👀N Coming Soon! #AdultSwim @bigbabydram @vincestaples @gsagenius @quintab @judnikki,” which pretty obviously alludes to a cartoon involving these creators being in the works. New T👀N Coming Soon! #AdultSwim @bigbabydram @vincestaples @gsagenius @quintab @judnikki A post shared by Carl Jones (Manthu) (@iamcarljones) on Jun 26, 2018 at 9:11am PDT Carl Jones is responsible for producing many of the best episodes of The Boondocks, so hopes are extremely high with fans catching wind of this exciting news. DRAM excitedly posted a screenshot of Jones’ IG post, so it looks like he’s just as ready got the shoe to come out as we are.

We can’t wait to see what this project is all about