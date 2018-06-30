Still Swimma: 65-Year-Old Floyd Mayweather Sr.’s DNA Test Reveals He Fathered Infant Daughter

Image via Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Revealed As Father To Infant Girl

What’s up with old folks having seeds these days?? First, Brigitte Nielsen, now, THIS??

According to TMZ, Floyd Mayweather Sr. is the father to a 1-year-old baby girl. Mayweather Jr.’s father took a DNA test back in April and it came back 99.99% that he IS the father.

Old man Mayweather’s co-parent partner is a woman named Purisa Farris and she filed for child support in early 2018. We imagine she is a very happy baby mama today.

