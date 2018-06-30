A Peek At Papi Jr.: The First Glimpses Of Drake’s Recently Claimed Seed Hit The Interwebs

Photos Of Drake’s Son Adonis Leak

Welp, so much for hiding the world from him…

As we all know. Drake’s been keeping his secret son on the low since his October birth last year — so low in fact that many people didn’t even realize he had one until Pusha T dropped that info on his “The Story of Adidon” diss track.

Now the news is out and Drake confessed as such in multiple lyrics on his new ‘Scorpion’ album. But no one’s truly laid eyes on Aubrey and Sophie’s son…until now.

Gossip in the City somehow got their hands on semi-obstructed photos of little Adonis Graham, which Akademiks reposted to his account:

Granted, these pics appear to be of Drake’s baby boy fresh out the womb, as Mama has a hospital bracelet on and SURELY the baby is much bigger than this at almost 10 months old. But from the little we can see, it appears that at least in his newborn stages, he definitely shares some of his mother’s features.

It’s hard to gauge with brand new babies and definitely difficult with partial, heavily watermarked photos…but what do you think? Does this little guy look much like his Papi to you?

Getty/Image Press