Lakeith Stanfield Shares His Phone Nicknames for Celebrities, Including Donald Glover [Video]

Lakeith Stanfield Talks Celebrity Contact Names On Fallon

Atlanta and Sorry To Bother You star Lakeith Stanfield stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday to talk about his upcoming film.

While there, he demonstrated some of the dance moves that got him cast on the popular FX show in the first place, and they’re pretty spectacular. Stanfield also shares some of the nicknames he has in his contact list as celebrity code names for the likes of Donald Glover and Don Cheadle.