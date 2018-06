Black Twitter Bars: Pop-Pop Carter’s Spicy Zimmerman Zinger On Drake’s “Scorpion” Album Sparks Internet Chaos

Jay Z’s Controversial XXXtentacion/Zimmerman Line Stirs Up Chaos

We’re all caught up in “Scorpion” hysteria fueled by Daddy Drizzy’s “secret” baby saga, Michael Jackson’s return from Heaven and pop-pop Carter’s extra spicy (and very Black Twitter popular) “y’all killed X but let Zimmerman live” bar on “Talk Up” that sparked never-ending debate (and hilariously petty reactions) across the whole entire internet.

Peep the internet hysteria over Old Man Hov’s spicy Zimmerman zinger on the flip.