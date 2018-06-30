Get Well: Melyssa Ford Clipped By 18 Wheeler, Suffers Fractured Skull, Brain Bleeding And Serious Concussion

Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for JRose Agency

Melyssa Ford Badly Injured In Car Accident With 18-Wheeler

This is many drivers’ worst fear.

According to a friend’s account, OG music video model and businesswoman Melyssa Ford was involved in a violent car accident with an 18-wheeler that flipped her vehicle several times and resulted in injuries that could have been life-threatening.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Melyssa as she recovers from what appears to be a very horrific accident. 🙏🏾

You can see a photo of the damage done to her car on the flip side.