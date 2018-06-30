JusticeForJunior: Bodega Owner Proves He Helped Fatally Stabbed Teen, Contrary To Rumors [Video]

Modesto Cruz, Bronx Bodega Owner Breaks Silence

An owner of a Bronx bodega broke down in tears Friday as he explained that he tried to help the 15-year-old boy, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was hacked to death by alleged gang members at his store last week. Clips floating around online only show a fraction of the actual footage. You can see that the owner did allow Lesandra aka Junior to hide behind the counter and his killers bursted through the door, finding him and dragging him out.

Modesto Cruz said he recognized the boy and he looked so scared. He also let everyone know he called 911, clarifying rumors he didn’t. Lastly, the footage everyone is seeing of him telling the bloody boy to “get out”, he says he was telling him to run to the hospital one black away because 911 was taking too long.

Here is another clip of the interview.