Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama #1 Jordan Craig Reportedly Livid With Khloe Kardashian For “Overstepping” With Her Son Prince

Jordan Craig Angry With Khloe Kardashian Overstepping Boundaries With Her Son

The Baby Mama Drama between Jordan Craig and Khloe Kardashian has officially commenced…

Now that Tristan’s looking to be a more involved father with his son Prince and getting both his kids together for family days, Jordan is noticing some boundaries getting crossed with his current girlfriend Khloe and her 1-year-old son.

As a source told Radar Online, Jordan’s not feeling how extra comfortable Khloe’s getting with her son:

“Khloe’s overstepping the bounds with Jordan’s son Prince and Jordan wants her to knock it off before there’s a problem. Khloe’s been sending him home with designer clothes, expensive toys and just spoiling him. She’s even taken family pictures with Prince and that really pissed Jordan off.”

Jordan also wasn’t exactly here for all these Proud Papa pictures of Tristan, True, and her son Prince, since she doesn’t think any of it is Tristan’s idea. Before True was born in April, the source claims that “Tristan was basically an absentee father.” Suddenly, he’s expressing all sorts of interest in getting his kids together and posting up with both of them on social media…

“Jordan feels like Khloe’s using her son to keep Tristan close to her and Jordan is not about to let that happen. She’s not cool with Prince being used by Khloe and her family. She’s told Tristan that he’s welcome to see his son but if and when he does that, she wants him to come to her.”

Sheesh. Seems a little petty to be angry about your son being given too many nice clothes and gifts…but we see where she’s coming from if she feels Khloe is using her son for an image clean-up for her man.

What do you think??

Splash/Getty