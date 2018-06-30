F**k The Police: Bacon-Wrapped Badge Abuser Tases Unarmed Black Man Sitting On The Curb

Image via Getty

Unarmed Black Man Shot With Police Taser In Viral Video

At this point the cops should just come out and say they LIKE to shoot us with guns and tasers. Just admit it. Sadly, it might make the despicable state of affairs in America more understandable.

According to PhillyVoice, a video of unarmed 27-year-old Sean Williams being shot with a taser has gone viral.

The report states that a 911 call was made about a man threatening people with a baseball bat, police say that dispute began with a woman over a social security card.

The video shows Williams interacting with police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where it appears he was about to be arrested after being asked to sit on the curb. With his hands in plain sight, Williams takes a seat but allegedly failed to properly adhere to the officer’s other commands.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace says the incident is being investigated

“Like you, when I saw the video, I was upset by it, and it is of great concern to me,” Sorace said in a video statement. “We take the use of force very seriously.”

She goes on to say:

“There is an investigation that has already commenced regarding the use of force in this incident, and we are in communication with other civil rights groups and other individuals to address the concerns,” Mayor Sorace said. “We’ll be continuing the investigation over the coming days.”

