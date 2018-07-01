Jesus Take The General Tso: Woman Bites Off Chinese Restaurant Owners Ear After They Messed Up Her Order

(Photo: Macomb County Sheriff Office)

Woman Bites Off Chinese Restaurant Owners Ear After A Dispute Over An Order

Jade Anderson, 24, was arrested for allegedly biting off part of a man’s ear during a brawl with the owner of a Macomb County Chinese restaurant.

According to deputies, they were called to the China 1 Restaurant where they found a man with his ear partially bitten off and a woman with a large bump on her forehead. Martin allegedly complained to the owners about her order being wrong. Due to a language barrier, the victim’s son translated what Anderson was saying to his parents. That’s when Anderson allegedly pushed the son and threw her food onto the floor. She then started assaulting one of the female owners, and the male owner stepped in to protect his wife.

That’s when Anderson started hitting the man and as she was pushed out of the store, she bit the man on the ear, leaving it partially detached.

Police took her into custody and the man was taken to the hospital. Deputies also say Anderson left a small child at her home unsupervised during the incident. She was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to “maim and assault”. She was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for court on July 11.