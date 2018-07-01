Does Matter To Me: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Isn’t Happy That Drake Used MJ’s Unreleased Vocals On “Scorpion”

Drake Slammed By The Jackson Family For Using Unreleased Vocals On “Scorpion”

Drake’s dropped his new album “Scorpion” and although there were major features and samples from legendary artists like Mariah Carey, Static Major & Jay-Z everyone seems to be feeling the “Don’t Matter To Me” track featuring Michael Jackson. Well, there is one person that isn’t happy with the song, Michael Jackson’s nephew Austin Brown.

According to TMZ, Rebbie Jackson’s son, believes that Drake should not have used his uncles vocals from the unreleased song that was recorded before Thriller because he believes the music was unfinished and unreleased for a reason.

“I feel like, if he didn’t finish it, you shouldn’t use it. I respect the artist, I just don’t feel like it’s OK to use someone’s vocals and.. change them. It’s music at the end of the day. It’s art.”

Drake may have obtained the vocals from Canadian singer-songwriter, Paul Anka, who recorded unreleased sessions with Jackson in the early 1980s and is credited as a co-writer on the Drake and MJ collab.