Presidential Piece Of Sh*t: Trump Wants To Do Away With U.S. Immigration Laws And Deport Illegal Immigrants Immediately

Trump Tired Of U.S. Immigration Laws Being “Dumbest In The World”; Wants Illegals Deported Immediately

Donald Trump is now doubling down on his desire to immediately deport people who have crossed the United States border illegally and followed up by calling the U.S. immigration laws”the dumbest in the world.”

While at his country club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump fired off this tweet:

When people come into our Country illegally, we must IMMEDIATELY escort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering. Our laws are the dumbest anywhere in the world. Republicans want Strong Borders and no Crime. Dems want Open Borders and are weak on Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

This tweet backs his claims from last week that immigrants who crossed the border illegally would be sent back to the countries that had come from without due process.

Meanwhile in Washington D.C. and cities across the country people gathered to protest Trump’s “zero tolerance” policies. These harsh policies have led to thousands of children being separated from their parents at the U.S. and Mexico border.

With heavy pressure from citizens in regards to family separation, Trump signed an executive order that allows children to be detained with their parents. However, children are not legally allowed to be detained for more than 20 days under a 1997 consent decree, so it is not yet known how long this executive order will be in effect. On Wednesday, Congress rejected a compromise immigration bill that would have addressed the family separation issue.