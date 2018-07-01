Hate It Or Love It?! Karlie Redd Releases New Single ‘Ferrari Karlie’

Karlie Redd Releases “Ferrari Karlie”

Karlie Redd is continuing to pursue music and she’s got a new single.

The #LHHATL star has released her debut single “Ferarri Karlie” and she’s actually getting positive feedback.

The song has a trap beat and features Karlie talking about life, being a boss and the never-ending pursuit of having a good time. Karlie’s currently in the studio working on her first full-length project under AMS Records.

Are you hating or loving Karlie’s new single???