WELP: Rapper J.T. Of Miami Rap Group ‘City Girls’ Turns Herself In On Fraud Charges

City Girls’ J.T. Turns Herself In

A member of a popular Miami rap duo is going to jail.

J.T. of Quality Control’s City Girls has turned herself into authorities on credit card fraud charges. The raptress confirmed the news herself with an Instagram story post that read;

“Did more [than] I thought I could imagine this short period of time out on bond now it’s time for me to knock this down & come back strong forever.. hold my baby down y’all @yungmiami305 ❤.”

The group’s official Instagram also confirmed that J.T.’s “going on vacation”…

and the news caught the eye of Drake who posted in their comments; “Free my shorty.”

City Girls are featured on Drake’s Scorpion album on the track “In My Feelings.”

No word yet on when J.T. gets out.

It’s that season…..👀 A post shared by PERIOD (@citygirls) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Have you heard of the City Girls???