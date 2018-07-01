R.I.P.: Toronto Rapper Smoke Dawg Shot And Killed In Home Town

Toronto Rapper Smoke Dawg Shot And Killed

Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg was shot and killed in Toronto on Saturday.

According to reports from CP24, three people were shot in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street, in Toronto’s Entertainment District, shortly before 8:00 p.m. EST.

Police say the suspects may have fled in a black SUV or a white car. Two male victims and one female were transported to a local hospital in serious to critical condition; one of the male victims were subsequently pronounced dead.

Associates of Smoke Dawg confirmed on social media that he was the deceased victim. Fellow rappers and industry folks including Drake later posted their grief and disbelief for the loss of another fellow artist–he was a opening act on Drake’s Boy Meets World European tour last year.

Smoke Dawg first gained notoriety for his role on the street anthem “Still” and a remix of French Montana’s “Trap House”. Earlier this week he dropped a new song called, ”Fountain Freestyle” to preview his debut full-length project, Struggle Before Glory, which was slated for release later this year.