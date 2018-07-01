Is It A Wrap??? Did Sheree Whitfield Break Up With Her Prison Bae???

Did Sheree Whitfield Break Up With Tyrone Gilliams?

Sheree Whitfield is sparking rumors that she’s a single woman thanks to a new Instagram post.

The former RHOA star used her social media to send someone a message about “being platinum” but someone preferring silver. Tyrone Gilliams is that you???

Poor thang! Sheree already told Bravo cameras that she was unsure of his release date but it “better be this year” so they can hurry up and tie the knot.

Unfortunately for her Tyrone’s early release was denied and he won’t be out until November 2022.

There’s also speculation that Sheree’s message was for RHOA execs who might’ve been trying to get Sheree to sign on for the new season but ONLY as a “friend of the show.”

Latest #RHOA S11 rumours! 🍑 -Eva and Marlo are apparently currently on the cast trip as full-time HW's.

-Kenya and Shereé asked back part-time. Kenya declined.

-No Phaedra. pic.twitter.com/bbG4KBG9To — Real Housewife Polls (@AllCelebPolls) June 24, 2018

It’s confirmed Sheree got her peach taken & was offered a ‘FOH’ contract… then she posts this on IG. Thoughts? 👀🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/b3LAMKZpvt — Jay (@JaysRealityBlog) July 1, 2018

What do YOU think is going on with Sheree???