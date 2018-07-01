For The Stans: BeyBey Comes To Slay In A Romper And TopKnot
Beyoncé Shares Photos From Warsaw, Poland
The coupled up Carters were photographed at the airport in Warsaw, Poland Saturday and Beyoncé unleashed some heat on IG — oh just a few casual poses in her romper and topknot.
I had to go see this moment in person. @mcmworldwide x Misa Hylton… and a moment it is. This image flashes across about 6 or 8 billboards it is positively overwhelming and exciting at the same time!! However, there are a few things that make this super special. . . When I started out as a young female African American fashion stylist, one of my greatest challenges was getting into showrooms. This felt like a closed door that would not budge. The gate keepers did not know my clients and they were not familiar with this new wave of hip hop and hip hop R&B music which was at the verge of taking over, with me at the helm of it all. They saw no value in working with us. This felt like an huge obstacle. However, In actuality like all obstacles – this was a hidden opportunity.. an opportunity to dream, create and design. That is exactly what I did. I said to myself FINE I will create my own pieces. At that point I began to design what I wanted, I found a freedom to incorporate all of the important details and nuances that I knew represented the culture but felt intriguing and aspirational at the same time. These ideas manifested into many iconic moments. 25 years later I stand as part of the MCM family in Times Square admiring a design, something I created. Me turning an obstacle into an opportunity many years ago led to this moment. I followed my intuition, which told me to CREATE. . . . What makes this even more special is not only do you get to see my work here, you see the work of @zerinaakers @juneambrose and @kollincarter all in one place – the MiDDLE of Time Square, NYC. 25 years ago when I started this would have felt unattainable for gifted stylists like us. I’m grateful to share this moment with my colleagues, it makes it even BETTER❤️ Thank you God. #respectthearchitect #theremixhiphopxfashion #MCM Thank you Mrs Kim @rshukhman @pretentiousbynature , Andrew and Emily. #MCM @mcmworldwide
Back stateside Misa Hylton revealed the MCM campaign she’d styled that features the Coupled Up Carters. You likey?
JAY-Z and Beyoncé were photographed as they exited the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday afternoon. The couple have just finished performing at the city's PGE Narodowy stadium as part of the European leg of their "On The Run II Tour." Hov is wearing one of the tour's exclusive Planes hats, and a pair of the Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 sneakers. His $35 shirt is by JOES TORTURED SOUL, and on the back reads a segment from a poem by Joe Cherry: "Love is an illusion, lost in the confusion of the dreams of Martin and the aggression of Malcom. Maybe it's better if their face was painted in talcum, Amerikkka feels safer without them." The shirt is one of Emory Jones' favorite pieces. #JAYZ #Beyonce 👀@vegas_jones
"Nigga I did every bit of crime that I write in mine Ran so much coke I could shit a dime And this is way back when, way before your bullshit was signed Trying to indirectly affect me directly Careful what you wish for, Jigga get raw Nigga I'm straight gutter, let me remind you Act like you out of your mind, I put your mind out of you I do anything when I put my mind to it A whole lot more when I put the 9 to it!" #JAYZ in Calvin Klein during the Warsaw, Poland stop of #OTRII 📸@ravieb
"Mami's a rider, and I'm a roller Put us together, how they gon' stop both us? Whatever she lacks I'm right over her shoulder When I'm off track, mami is keeping me focused So let's lock this down like it's supposed to be The '18 Bonnie & Clyde: Hov and B!" #JAYZ and #Beyonce backstage in Warsaw, Poland for #OTRII 📸@andrewwhitey
