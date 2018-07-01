For The Stans: BeyBey Comes To Slay In A Romper And TopKnot

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

Jay-Z and Beyonce seen at the airport in Warsaw, Poland

SplashNews.com

Beyoncé Shares Photos From Warsaw, Poland

The coupled up Carters were photographed at the airport in Warsaw, Poland Saturday and Beyoncé unleashed some heat on IG — oh just a few casual poses in her romper and topknot.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Cute right?

Hit the flip for more shots

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Jay-Z and Beyonce seen at the airport in Warsaw, Poland

SplashNews.com

Jay-Z and Beyonce seen at the airport in Warsaw, Poland

SplashNews.com

I had to go see this moment in person. @mcmworldwide x Misa Hylton… and a moment it is. This image flashes across about 6 or 8 billboards it is positively overwhelming and exciting at the same time!! However, there are a few things that make this super special. . . When I started out as a young female African American fashion stylist, one of my greatest challenges was getting into showrooms. This felt like a closed door that would not budge. The gate keepers did not know my clients and they were not familiar with this new wave of hip hop and hip hop R&B music which was at the verge of taking over, with me at the helm of it all. They saw no value in working with us. This felt like an huge obstacle. However, In actuality like all obstacles – this was a hidden opportunity.. an opportunity to dream, create and design. That is exactly what I did. I said to myself FINE I will create my own pieces. At that point I began to design what I wanted, I found a freedom to incorporate all of the important details and nuances that I knew represented the culture but felt intriguing and aspirational at the same time. These ideas manifested into many iconic moments. 25 years later I stand as part of the MCM family in Times Square admiring a design, something I created. Me turning an obstacle into an opportunity many years ago led to this moment. I followed my intuition, which told me to CREATE. . . . What makes this even more special is not only do you get to see my work here, you see the work of @zerinaakers @juneambrose and @kollincarter all in one place – the MiDDLE of Time Square, NYC. 25 years ago when I started this would have felt unattainable for gifted stylists like us. I’m grateful to share this moment with my colleagues, it makes it even BETTER❤️ Thank you God. #respectthearchitect #theremixhiphopxfashion #MCM Thank you Mrs Kim @rshukhman @pretentiousbynature , Andrew and Emily. #MCM @mcmworldwide

A post shared by Misa Hylton, CPC, ICF (@misahylton) on

Back stateside Misa Hylton revealed the MCM campaign she’d styled that features the Coupled Up Carters. You likey?

👑

A post shared by MCM (@mcmworldwide) on

This Jay-Z fan account has all the details about Hov’s outfits

“She don’t even need a whole name.” 📍Stockholm. #otr2

A post shared by Raven B. Varona (@ravieb) on

And Ravie B. has been sharing her work while on tour.

“She don’t even need a whole name.” 📍Stockholm. #otr2

A post shared by Raven B. Varona (@ravieb) on

BLACK EXCELLENCE. 📍Berlin. #otr2

A post shared by Raven B. Varona (@ravieb) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus