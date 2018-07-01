To Twirl Or Not To Twirl: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reportedly Fires Kenya Moore, But She Says It’s All Fake News

Kenya Moore Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives

It looks like Kenya Moore has officially been fired from The Real Housewives Of Atlanta–but if Kenya had anything to say about it, that’s all fake news.

According to reports from Radar Online, Bravo has exclusively confirmed to them that Moore’s peach was revoked for good, and she was not given a new contract for the show’s next season. “We look forward to welcoming new housewives and telling new authentic stories for season 11,” the network reportedly told Radar before confirming that her contract will not be renewed.

With her alleged departure, that would leave longtime cast members Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, along with new full-time Housewife Eva Marcille and current friend of the show Marlo Hampton remaining.

All of the ladies–with the exception of Kandi–filmed together in Miami recently, amidst the talk of Moore’s departure. They were there together in in celebration of Williams’ birthday and Leakes’ latest boutique opening.

Moore took to social media last week to debunk earlier rumors of her firing, sharing footage of her confessional looks along with a message saying that fans should look forward to growing with her growing family over the next few months.

Radar Online further reports that Moore’s sneaky elopement and her refusal to feature her husband or any details about her marriage on the recently ended season led to her firing, along with her allegedly missing a mandatory cast meeting.

According to Moore, however, Bravo would never “talk to a trashy blog like ‘radar online,'” further claiming, “Unless you hear it from me, it’s fake news! Reviewing my latest offer now.”

So, there you have it. Guess we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the real news on whether or not Kenya is returning to Real Housewives next season.